Ярмоленко: футбольне життя кинуло ще один виклик

Friends, the life of the footballer threw me another challenge, which I decided to accept. I was very pleased to play for Borussia Dortmund. I express my gratitude to the club, the team, the fantastic fans for their help and support in everything, for their kindness and warmth in attitude to me. Thank you, Dortmund! I will never forget the time spent here!

